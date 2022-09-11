Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,775 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.62% of Robert Half International worth $78,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 618.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 169,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,879,000 after acquiring an additional 145,727 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robert Half International Stock Up 3.1 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $80.47 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

