Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $69.70 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 389,427 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.28% of Ventas worth $69,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Ventas by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 72,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ventas by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Ventas by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,067,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,561,000 after buying an additional 134,459 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Ventas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 43,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $49.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 992.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

