International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 25,383 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.24% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $81,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Insider Activity

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $114.49 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.38 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day moving average of $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.40%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

