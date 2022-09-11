Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $87.45 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,887 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $87,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $350,304,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,365 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,065,000 after acquiring an additional 807,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,804,000 after acquiring an additional 791,621 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $166.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.