Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,255,000 after purchasing an additional 791,143 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Workday by 23,072.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 598,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $70,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $169.96 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of -217.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global cut Workday to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.97.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

