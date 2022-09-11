Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,770,967 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,365,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $1,006,050,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,638,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,791,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

