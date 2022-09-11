Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,016,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 381,868 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.27% of Kinder Morgan worth $114,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,253,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after buying an additional 174,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.31 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

