Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

UBER stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

