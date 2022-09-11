Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 262 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in American International Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

