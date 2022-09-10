Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Acquires 1,119 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.74.

Netflix stock opened at $233.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.64 and its 200-day moving average is $249.51. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

