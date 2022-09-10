Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys 332 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after buying an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after buying an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,894,686,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $110.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.12.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.