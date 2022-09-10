Invesco Ltd. Acquires 601,709 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,470,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,709 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,447,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $32,386,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 522,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,848,000 after purchasing an additional 129,058 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.