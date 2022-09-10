Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $2.55 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 520.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $1,573,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $115.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.10.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.