Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.0% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.12.

NYSE NKE opened at $110.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

