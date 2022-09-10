Circle Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.07.
Shares of TMO stock opened at $569.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $567.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
