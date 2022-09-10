Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.2% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.5% in the first quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 303,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $64,375,000 after buying an additional 40,590 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $10,795,000. Tenere Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $10,869,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CRM opened at $162.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.09, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $150.48 and a one year high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.79.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,383 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.