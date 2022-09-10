NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Decreased by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,880 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 6.9% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.26.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.03. The company has a market capitalization of $358.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

