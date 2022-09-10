Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 367,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,373,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,665,000 after purchasing an additional 57,221 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 40,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $139.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.95 and its 200-day moving average is $148.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $333.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.