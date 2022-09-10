140 Summer Partners LP Acquires New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,560,000. Booking comprises approximately 1.2% of 140 Summer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,981.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,898.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,054.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,557.20.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

