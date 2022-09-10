Circle Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,263 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

