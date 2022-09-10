QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,017 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.9% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after buying an additional 643,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,522 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $132.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.81. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

