LGL Partners LLC Purchases 1,330 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LGL Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Medtronic by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average of $98.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $85.66 and a 12-month high of $133.97. The firm has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

