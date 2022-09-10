LGL Partners LLC Sells 619 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LGL Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.3% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average of $131.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

