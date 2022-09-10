FFT Wealth Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FFT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

AAPL opened at $157.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.47 and a 200 day moving average of $156.37. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

