Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE HD opened at $299.77 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $306.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

