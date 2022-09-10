Personal Capital Advisors Corp Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $79,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $299.77 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

