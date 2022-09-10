LGL Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,367 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $136.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.31. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $371.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

