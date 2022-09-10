Coatue Management LLC Has $138.94 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Coatue Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,957 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for 1.0% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.27% of CrowdStrike worth $138,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD opened at $190.86 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.12 and a 200-day moving average of $186.19.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.18.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

