JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Increased by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 50,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 126,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,032,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPM stock opened at $119.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.65. The stock has a market cap of $349.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

