Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Purchases 359 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

