Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $4,092,843,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,810,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $119.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average of $123.65. The firm has a market cap of $349.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

