Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $4,092,843,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,810,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $119.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average of $123.65. The firm has a market cap of $349.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.