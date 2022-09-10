LGL Partners LLC Has $541,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

LGL Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $187.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.70 and its 200 day moving average is $187.80.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

