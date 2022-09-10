Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461,905 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 177,174 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $68,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 40.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after buying an additional 155,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA opened at $35.43 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

