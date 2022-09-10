AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.5% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,166,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,683,000 after buying an additional 294,978 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in AbbVie by 15.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 193,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after buying an additional 25,860 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 65.6% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 379,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.
AbbVie Stock Performance
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
