Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,479 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,479 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.3% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Apple Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $157.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.37. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

