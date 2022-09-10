Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,479 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,479 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.3% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

AAPL opened at $157.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

