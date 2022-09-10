Coatue Management LLC Has $524.61 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,365,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,873 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.8% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Visa worth $524,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 2.2 %

Visa Announces Dividend

NYSE:V opened at $205.20 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.79 and a 200 day moving average of $207.91. The firm has a market cap of $387.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

