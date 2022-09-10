RH (NYSE:RH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.26 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 68.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.48 earnings per share. RH updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE RH opened at $273.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $733.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.97.

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.44.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,678 shares of company stock worth $4,095,954 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in RH by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in RH by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in RH by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in RH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

