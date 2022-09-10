Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stake Raised by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 264.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Webster Financial by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Webster Financial by 2,043.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush cut Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

