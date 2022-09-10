Circle Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,436 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after acquiring an additional 339,558 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 290,890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,533,000 after acquiring an additional 113,397 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

VBK stock opened at $223.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.18 and a 200-day moving average of $221.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

