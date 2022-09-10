Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,981,589,000 after purchasing an additional 39,982 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $889,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,723.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,526.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1,461.36. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,719 shares of company stock worth $10,246,870. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,837.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

