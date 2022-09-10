Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $14.38 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $307.09 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

