Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,039,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

