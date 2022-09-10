iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.1% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,374,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $755,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 123,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 35,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.