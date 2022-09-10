Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $9.39 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,591 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $119.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.65. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.