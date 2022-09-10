Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 462,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,639 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 2.4% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after buying an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

