Bramshill Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 53,191 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $47.84 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

