Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1,567.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 890,502 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $102,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,532,000 after purchasing an additional 53,541 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,149,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,584,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average is $100.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

