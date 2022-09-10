UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,351 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $122,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $524.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $528.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.85.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

