Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $349.17 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,187,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451,268 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.27% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $349,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

